Tomb of Alexander the Great's family found in Greece

Scientists from Greece and the United States have announced that they have finally been able to identify the remains of Alexander the Great's father, brother, and son in three tombs located in the Great Mound of Vergina in northern Greece.

The researchers used osteological analysis, macro photography, X-rays, and anatomical dissections of the ancient remains in combination with historical sources from the ancient past. The study was published in the Journal of Archaeological Science: Reports.

According to their findings, Tomb I contains the bones of a man with a wounded knee, as well as a woman and a child who were only a few days or weeks old at the time of death.

Therefore, they concluded that the male figure was King Philip II of Macedonia, the father of Alexander the Great, who was known to have a limp. The extremely young age of the infant also fits perfectly with the story of Philip's assassination in 336 BC.

Tomb II contains the remains of a man and a woman. The authors of the study concluded that the man was King Archidæus, Alexander's half-brother, and the woman was his wife, Adea Eurydice.

Finally, Tomb III contains the remains of a young man believed to be Alexander IV, the son of Alexander the Great.

These findings finally refute the traditional assumption that Tomb II belongs to Philip II.

