Scientists have discovered two new ancient shark species in a giant cave in the US

Two new species of ancient sharks that lived more than 325 million years ago have been discovered in Mammoth Cave in the US.

The discovery was made as part of a joint project of the US National Parks called "Inventory of paleontological resources", writes IFLScience.

The first species, Troglocladodus trimblei, was named after park inspector Barclay Trimble, who found the first specimen (tooth) in 2019. This shark probably reached 3-3.6 meters in length.

The second species, Glikmanius careforum, was identified for its teeth and partial set of jaws and gills. This shark probably had a short head with a strong bite.

Both species belong to the ctenacanths, an extinct order of fish characterized by teeth with multiple teeth and spines on the dorsal fins.

These sharks are believed to have hunted along the coasts of what are now the states of Kentucky and Alabama. At the time, this region was part of an ancient sea route connecting eastern North America, Europe and northern Africa.

