A 1,700-year-old Roman fort for protection against barbarians was discovered in Germany (photo)

Archaeologists have excavated the ruins of a Roman fortress in Germany that once protected against barbarians. For more than a century, historians suspected that a defensive structure, known as a castrum, lurked beneath a cobbled street in Aachen.

However, it was only during recent excavations that archaeologists finally saw the remains of the 1,700-year-old fortification. This is reported by Live Science.

The concrete mortar and choice of stone were typical of the Roman period. In addition, the dimensions and method of construction of the foundation differed from the technique used in the Middle Ages.

The wall itself dates to around the third century, and the excavated segment stretches approximately 7 meters in length and 90 centimeters in width. The full length of the wall is unknown.

Archaeologists believe that the wall could have been built in a circle protecting the city. It was probably used for protection against Germanic tribes.

In addition to the wall, archaeologists found pottery shards and animal bones at the site, as well as what may have been a road.

