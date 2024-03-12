In the German city of Nuremberg, archaeologists have discovered an unusual find – a mass grave in which hundreds of victims of the plague pandemic probably found their final resting place. This burial may be the largest such discovery in Europe.

So far, more than 500 bodies have been found, and it is estimated that the number of bodies in the eight excavated pits could reach 1,500. Dating back to the 17th century, these remains tell the story of a dramatic period in history when society resorted to mass burials during devastating plague outbreaks. Science Alert writes about this.

The plague, known for its deadly pandemics, including the Black Death, leaves no visible marks on bones. Therefore, to confirm the cause of death of these people, scientists need to analyze DNA to identify the plague bacteria. However, the presence of artifacts, historical records, and references to a devastating outbreak in Nuremberg in 1634 support the assumption that the discovery is linked to the plague pandemic. Radiocarbon dating and related materials help to date the burial to a difficult period in the city's history, according to a statement from the Nuremberg Department of Heritage Preservation.

This burial is an important milestone in Nuremberg's past. Unlike the plague victims who were buried in special cemeteries, these people were buried in a hurry, which indicates the catastrophic impact of the disease on the city and the inability to follow all the rituals. The discovery offers a rare opportunity to comprehensively study the impact of the plague on different segments of the population, from children to the elderly, and the power with which the pandemic could destroy the foundations of society.

The ongoing excavation and study of these remains promises to shed light on a crucial period of European history that remains poorly understood. The findings from Nuremberg will contribute to a better understanding of how past societies have overcome catastrophic pandemics. The careful handling of the remains and their in-depth analysis demonstrates the desire to preserve this grim but important historical heritage.

