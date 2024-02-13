What are the benefits of orange fruits and vegetables

BLOG

Reasons for choosing to eat orange-colored foods

Orange is an active color that whets the appetite, increases energy levels and even speeds up the metabolism. Quite a few people also feel an improvement in mood when this color is present in clothing or on the dinner table.

Pomaranchevі products not only dodayut stravy bright positive farbs, but also svidtschat on vmist significant kіlkosti korisnih korisnih zhivnih rechovin. Tomato fruits and vegetables contain a large amount of carotenoids, which give them a natural violent colorful color. The most abundant carotenoids include alpha- and beta-carotene, lutein, lycopene and zeaxanthin.

In food products contain over 600 carotenoids, and all of them are potent antioxidants. The body converts carotenoids into vitamin A, which is essential for good eyesight, healthy skin and an effective immune system.

A large number of orange products are rich in potassium. Getting enough potassium is important for the health of nerves and muscles, maintaining normal arterial blood pressure and preventing hypertension.

Another common vitamin for a lot of pickles is vitamin C, which strengthens the immune system, improves the health of the cardiovascular system and even prevents the formation of wrinkles on the skin.

ADVANTAGES OF ORANGE VEGETABLES AND FRUITS:

Oranges have a strong malty citrus flavor. One medium-sized orange contains 70 milligrams of vitamin C and 237 milligrams of potassium, as well as vitamin A, calcium plus three grams of cellulose. Citrus fruits are an excellent ingredient for many malty and salty foods. Due to vitamins and antioxidants oranges favor the relief of symptoms of asthma, bronchitis, pneumonia, prevent the formation of stones in the throat, high blood pressure, arthritis and diabetes.

Garbus is rich in beta-carotene, just one cup of cooked vegetable provides 200% of the recommended dose of vitamin A. It is low-calorie and can be quite vzhivatisya people who are trying to lose weight. Garbuz wonderfully savored in classic desserts, as well as in savory strava, yak-ot garbuzovye risotto.

Carrot is a unique vegetable that is an important ingredient in soups, stews, salads and even desserts. It is the largest plant source of beta-carotene. The very name of the antioxidant "beta-carotene" comes from the Latin name of carrot. Also, this vegetable provides vitamin K, calcium and healthy fiber, which helps to regulate the level of zucker in the blood.

Carrots help reduce cholesterol levels and the risk of heart disease, help prevent degeneration of the yellow layer and help control the level of insulin in patients with diabetes.

Apricots are rich in vitamins A, E and C, potassium, manganese and a group of polyphenolic antioxidants called flavonoids, which help reduce the risk of diseases such as diabetes and heart disease.

Mango was considered a sacred fruit in India. It is also called the "king of fruits", as it is enjoyed with oranges, peaches and pineapples. Mango fruit is rich in vitamins A and C, zalizo, lutein and zeaxanthin, which are good for the skin, eyesight and herbal system. This fruit has a high amount of zalizo, which helps to fight anemia.

One malted potato (yam) of medium size contains 400% of the recommended intake of vitamin A. It is good for the brain. It is good for the brain, good for the health of the gut and regulates the level of zucker in the blood. Batata also has a positive effect on the female reproductive system, increasing the production of progesterone.

The color of bell peppers indicates its ripeness: the first to pick green peppers, another yellow, and then - maroon and fully ripe black. When ripened, bell peppers gain more maltiness, and also become older, rich in beta-carotene and vitamin C.

Persimmon is a soft and salty fruit that has spread from China all over the world due to its unique flavor, texture and health benefits. It is a good source of vitamins A and C, as well as manganese. Unripe persimmons can cause mouth infection through proanthocyanidins, tannins often found in unripe fruits.

Tangerines are malted for any other citrus, have a thin skin, neumovirno juicy and flavorful. They contain vitamins and antioxidants that support immunity, have protective properties against the emergence of neoplasms and improve the health of the brain, skin and heart.

Peaches are not only malty and juicy, they are a great source of dietary fiber, potassium and vitamins A and C.

Cherry pomidoros are usually m'yakki and slightly malty. They are a good source of vitamin A and lycopene.