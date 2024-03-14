In Britain, a couple found a secret entrance to an underground tunnel in their yard (photos and video)

Rebecca Hobson and her partner Darren, residents of Folkestone, Kent, England, made an incredible discovery under their garden - a World War II bomb shelter.

For 15 years, the couple, who lived in a house near the bunker, had no idea about the secret that was hidden underground. Only rumors from locals about an old shelter in the area inspired them to search for it. In 2020, after lifting up the pavement, they actually found the entrance to the tunnel.

In early 2023, Rebecca and Darren explored the shelter, filming its 160-foot length. The video, posted on Rebecca's TikTok, has received over 2 million views.

In the shelter, the couple found rusty bottles, a toy gun, and other artifacts from that era. According to Rebecca, the tunnel once led to the neighboring house.

Despite the dirt and traces of time, the couple plans to keep the vault in its authentic state. They have already invited a local school to visit the shelter to introduce children to this interesting page of history.

"We are incredibly excited about this discovery," Rebecca says.

