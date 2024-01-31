Silver Roman perfume spoon discovered in Britain (photo)

In Wales, UK, a metal detector has discovered a Roman silver toilet spoon. A ligule was a small spoon with a thin handle that was used to scoop cosmetics, perfumes, or ointments from long-necked bottles.

It consists of a small round bowl with a long tapered handle that reaches a rounded shape. This is reported by The History Blog.

They are usually plain and unadorned, although some examples have been found with molded bands or incised lines. They were created from a single piece of metal made into a cylinder, and then the end was hammered into a bowl.

Most of the found ligules are made of copper alloy. Silver ones are rarer, and based on some of the contexts where they have been found, archaeologists believe that the silver specimens may have been intended for medical purposes.

The Cowbridge and District Museum has already expressed interest in acquiring the ligule for its collection.

