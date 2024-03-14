Archaeologists have discovered a series of mysterious rock paintings in Brazil. Some of them probably date back to about 2000 years ago.

A team from the National Institute of History and Artistic Heritage of Brazil (IPHAN) has identified 16 archaeological sites in the Jalapao region, located in the east of the state of Tocantins. This was reported by Newsweek.

These sites have panels with rock paintings, which are mostly in the form of engravings, said Romulo Macedo, an IPHAN archaeologist. Some also contain paintings made with red pigments, although these works of art are much smaller compared to engravings.

According to Macedo, the 16 sites are located close to each other, each of them along one rocky wall. According to the archaeologist, among the symbols carved and painted on the rocks are images of human footprints, animal tracks such as deer and wild pigs, and figures resembling celestial bodies.

It is still unclear who created the rock paintings or what their purpose was. They could have been created to record the passage of time, depict myths, communicate with spirits, or demarcate territory.

