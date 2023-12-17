A family in Hervey Bay, Australia, received an unwanted gift this Christmas. Their son found a deadly snake under the Christmas tree.

The young child immediately warned his mother about the snake. The woman immediately called snake experts, who arrived at the scene and safely caught the snake, Newsweek reports.

The snake in question was an eastern brown snake, one of the most venomous snake species on the planet.

"It is the second most venomous terrestrial (land) snake on earth. This species is responsible for the most fatalities in Australia of any other snake," said snake handler Drew Godfrey of Hervey Bay Snake Catchers in Queensland.

"If someone, especially children, accidentally steps on it, there is a high probability that the snake will bite," the expert explained.

Eastern brown snakes can be found throughout eastern and southern Australia, and as their natural habitat coincides with some of the most densely populated areas of the country, it is not uncommon for people to find them in their homes.

Godfrey believes the snake entered the house through a crack under the door.

"Snakes are afraid of us, so she was trying to hide among the gifts. It doesn't want to bite anyone, but if it is disturbed, it will defend itself," Godfrey added.

The expert explained that this year, due to the extremely dry summer in Australia, even more snakes are entering people's homes than usual. "Most likely, the snake was just looking for water," he added.

