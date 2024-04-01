In England, the remains of 4,500-year-old people were found in the sewers of a prison (photo)

Archaeological discoveries in Full Sutton, East Yorkshire, England, continue to reveal secrets hidden for centuries. During a project to build a new sewer for a local prison, researchers came across fascinating artifacts dating back to prehistoric times.

During the construction of the sewage system in Full Sutton, archaeologists discovered ancient grave monuments and human remains, the age of which, according to preliminary estimates, reaches about 4,500 years. Next to the discovery of human remains, fragments of a Roman road and an ancient burnt burial mound were also discovered, writes Arkeonews.net.

One of the first discoveries was a small round grave monument where human remains were buried. These remains were placed in the pit in the fetal or "shrunk" position, which is typical of prehistoric traditions found in similar burial sites throughout Great Britain.

Gavin Robinson, from Ecus Archaeology, which is leading the research, said: "This is a fascinating discovery that gives us a glimpse into the past of our area. The human remains have been found to be well preserved, which is a great rarity given the passage of time and natural conditions."

Next to the grave monument, the remains of a burnt mound were also found. This barrow contained an earth oven and a deep pit, which probably served as a well. Archaeologists take soil samples from these sites to further study the area's past and environment.

The discovery of such archaeological sites provides a valuable opportunity to explore the history and life of our ancestors thousands of years ago. Archaeologists hope that these discoveries will bring new information about the life and culture of past eras, as well as help to better understand the development of the local environment.

