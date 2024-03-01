Daily video

On the first day of spring, the Earth's geomagnetic field is calm. However, over the weekend, a two-day magnetic storm with a magnitude of four will hit the Earth.

According to the Meteoagent website, a magnetic storm of orange danger level will begin on Saturday, March 2, which will last for two days and end by Monday, March 4.

Magnetic storms: a calendar

How magnetic storms affect the human body

Magnetic storms are fluctuations in the Earth's magnetic field that can be caused by solar energy emissions. These fluctuations can affect the operation of power grids and satellites, as well as the health of people.

Impact of magnetic storms on the human body

The impact of magnetic storms on the human body is not fully understood. Some people experience a deterioration in their health during magnetic storms, while others feel nothing.

Possible symptoms of the impact of magnetic storms on the human body include

Headache

Dizziness

Nausea

Decreased ability to work

Sleep disturbance

Deterioration of mood

Exacerbation of chronic diseases

How to protect yourself from the effects of magnetic storms:

Avoid physical activity on the days of magnetic storms. Drink more water. Eat foods rich in vitamins and minerals. Follow a regular sleep and rest schedule. Take sedatives if you feel anxious or irritable.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!