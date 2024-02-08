Plant these vegetables before spring and your harvest will be better than your neighbor's

Cold February may not seem like the best time to garden, but it's not. There are several vegetables that you can plant now to enjoy a fresh harvest throughout the year.

Experts recommend four of the "easiest and fastest growing" vegetables to plant in February, writes Express.

"The February period may not seem to be the most active for gardening, but it can be a time when excellent preparation for the upcoming harvest begins. This is especially true for growing vegetables that can provide fresh food later in the year," the publication writes.

The experts exclusively shared a list of the "easiest" vegetables that you can start planting right now.

Some of the easiest vegetables to grow are root vegetables such as carrots and parsnips. Soil preparation is key: "Make sure the soil is well drained before planting so they thrive and grow healthy."

Carrot and parsnip seeds can be sown from February to the end of August, and can be harvested almost all year round, providing a constant source of fresh vegetables.

Leafy greens such as spinach are also recommended for sowing in February. These vegetables are not only "low maintenance" but are also considered one of the easiest to grow. For successful spinach cultivation, it is recommended to choose a place in the garden that receives enough sunlight but is also partially shaded.

Tim Marshall, Head Gardener at Raby Castle, confirms that spinach is a great choice to grow during this period as it is a "cool seasonal vegetable" that can "thrive" during this time.

Radishes are also noted as a "fast-growing, easy-care" vegetable that is ideal for sowing during this period. You should sow the seeds in rows half a centimeter deep, ensuring good soil moisture and proper drainage.

By choosing these easy-to-grow vegetables and following proper planting techniques, gardeners will be able to enjoy a bountiful harvest. Regular monitoring of plants and timely protection measures will help ensure successful vegetable growing in your garden.

