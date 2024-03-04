Scientists have long been researching what makes a person successful. Of course, the intelligence immediately comes to mind. Indeed, cognitive abilities play an important role.

But it turns out that they are not the only ones! A recent study has shown that non-cognitive skills have a 57% impact on our education and life success, ua-novosti reports.

What are these skills? For example, self-control, responsibility, empathy, motivation, and determination.

Scientists have found that the genetics of these skills are associated with the risk of developing certain mental disorders. For example, the same gene that can help a person get through college may slightly increase the risk of schizophrenia.

This interesting discovery shows that everything in our body and life is interconnected. You can't just say that "good" genes make a person successful and "bad" genes don't.

So, if you want to be successful, don't forget to develop not only your intelligence but also other important skills.

