Harvest on the windowsill: how to grow tomatoes at home

Tomatoes are delicious and nutritious vegetables that can be grown both outdoors and indoors. Growing tomatoes on a windowsill is a great way to have fresh tomatoes in the winter when they are hard to find on the market. In addition, even a beginner can handle this task.

Choosing a variety

When choosing a tomato variety for growing on a windowsill, consider the following factors:

The size of the bush. Indoor tomatoes should be undersized so that they can be grown comfortably in a container.

The size of the fruit. Indoor tomatoes usually have small fruits that ripen faster than large fruits.

Variety. Many varieties of tomatoes are suitable for growing indoors. When choosing a variety, consider your taste and growing preferences.

Sowing

Tomato seeds can be sown at any time of the year, but it is best to do so in spring or summer when daylight hours are long.

Fill containers with soil for growing plants in containers.

Make small holes in the soil at a distance of 2-3 cm from each other.

Put the seeds in the holes and cover them with a thin layer of soil.

Moisten the soil with water.

Cover the containers with a transparent film or glass to create a greenhouse effect.

Care

Tomatoes grown indoors need the following care:

Lighting. Tomatoes need a lot of light, so they should be placed in a sunny window. If the window is not too sunny, you can use fitolamps.

Temperature. Tomatoes grow best at a temperature of 21-27°C.

Watering. Tomatoes should be watered regularly, but not too often. The soil should be moist, but not wet.

Fertilizing. Tomatoes should be fertilized once a week with a solution of fertilizer for edible plants.

Pollination. Tomatoes are self-pollinating plants, but it is still advisable to shake their flowers a little to improve pollination.

Pruning. Tomatoes need to be pruned to produce better fruit. Cut off the side shoots that grow below the first flower cluster.

Harvesting

Tomatoes grown on the windowsill usually ripen 8-10 weeks after sowing. To check if the tomatoes are ripe, press on them. If they are soft, they are ready for harvest.

