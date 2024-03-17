The toilet will become snow-white without bleaches and chemicals: simple life hacks

If you're tired of dirt and unpleasant odors in your toilet, don't waste money on expensive chemicals. There are simple and effective methods of cleaning the toilet using natural ingredients.

According to santeplusmag, bleach is a toxic product that can be harmful to your health and the environment. If inhaled, it can irritate the eyes, skin, and respiratory tract.

Natural alternatives:

1. White vinegar:

Disinfection and removal of limescale: Pour a glass of white vinegar into the toilet, leave for 30 minutes, then add a glass of baking soda, leave for an hour. Scrub with a brush and rinse.

Cleaning the seat: Mix a glass of water with 1/2 cup of vinegar in a spray bottle, spray on the seat, leave for 30 minutes, wipe with a sponge.

Disinfect surfaces: Spray vinegar solution on flush buttons, door handles and other surfaces, wipe with a clean cloth.

2. Baking soda:

Whitening and stain removal: Mix 2 cups of baking soda with a cup of water to form a paste. Apply to the stained areas of the seat, leave on for 20 minutes, and wipe off with a sponge.

White vinegar and baking soda are great for removing dirt, limescale, and bacteria.

Natural products are not harmful to your health and the environment. You can save money by not buying expensive chemicals. Clean your toilet without chemicals using these simple and effective methods.

