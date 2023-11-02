When you decide to get rid of your old wallet, it's important to know how to do it properly so you don't bring negative energy into your well-being and finances.

Daily video

Read also: Who shouldn't be given a watch and why: the meaning of superstition

According to tradition, there are several tips for disposing of an old wallet to ensure harmony and success. These tips will help you get rid of your old wallet and ensure a positive financial future, Ukr. Media reports.

Before you get rid of your old wallet, buy a new one. This is important because the new wallet will symbolize the beginning of a new stage in your life. Before you dispose of your old wallet, carefully inspect it. If it is dirty, damaged, or has holes, it may indicate a negative financial situation. In this case, it is important to get rid of it as soon as possible. There are two ways to properly dispose of an old wallet: burn it or bury it in the ground. It is believed that the energy of fire and earth will cleanse the wallet of negativity. To avoid the accumulation of negative energy, it is recommended to change your wallet every year. This way, you will ensure a stable financial situation. Before you dispose of your old wallet, make sure you transfer all the money and personal items from it. It is better to spend or invest the money from the old wallet. Finish the disposal process by wrapping the wallet in a black cloth and saying a special incantation in which you can express your wishes. While disposing of the wallet with negative energy, concentrate on the fact that the negativity will leave you. After completing the ritual, walk away from the place of disposal without turning around. This way, you will help yourself start a new stage in your life and bring your financial well-being into harmony.

We have already written about the money signs that really work.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!