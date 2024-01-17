Wiped out the entire population of Britain: scientists investigate the powerful tsunami that occurred 8000 years ago

Around 8,200 years ago, a catastrophe occurred in northwestern Europe that could have had a significant impact on the development of the region. The Sturegga tsunami, caused by a powerful underwater landslide, caused serious damage to coastal communities, including those in Northern Britain.

At that time, the population of the region was relatively small, about 1,000 people. Most of them lived in small coastal settlements, which made them vulnerable to giant waves.

Interestingly, the Sturegg tsunami coincides with a sudden population decline in the region. Around 8,200 years ago, the number of settlements in northwestern Europe plummeted. This phenomenon was previously associated with a drop in temperature across the continent. However, some researchers believe that the tsunami may have also played a role in this process.

To investigate the impact of the tsunami on the local population, the researchers modeled the wave at an important Mesolithic site called Govick in Northumberland, northeast England. At this site, they found sediment cores dating from around the time of the tsunami, suggesting possible flooding during the disaster. However, the cores contained coarse gravel, which has sparked debate about whether the tsunami reached Govik.

The modeling results showed that the tsunami most likely did not reach Govik, unless it hit at high tide. The authors of the study explained that a tsunami at high tide has a longer inundation distance because of the increased water height. If the tsunami occurred at high tide, it could have left behind the gravel found in the sediment cores, suggesting that Govik was indeed affected.

If this were true, the consequences would be catastrophic. Researchers estimate a mortality rate of up to 100 percent in the resource-rich intertidal zone of Govik. In addition to the human toll, the wave would have destroyed food resources, leading to a significant population decline in northwestern Europe.

The study proves that the Sturegg tsunami probably played a role in the decline of the population of North Britain around 8,200 years ago. This newly discovered connection sheds light on the impact of ancient natural disasters on human societies.

