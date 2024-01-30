Improve memory and brain function: 11 foods to include in your diet

If you notice that you're forgetting more often or you can't remember basic things, it could be a signal that your brain needs more support. In addition to memory training, it's also important to pay attention to what you eat.

Experts say that eating certain foods can positively affect brain health and reduce the risk of developing dementia. HuffPost writes about it.

What foods are good for the brain?

Avocado . This fruit contains healthy monounsaturated fats that help reduce vascular disease and provide the brain with energy.

. This fruit contains healthy monounsaturated fats that help reduce vascular disease and provide the brain with energy. Broccoli. This vegetable contains compounds that have anti-inflammatory properties and improve brain health.

Blueberries. These berries contain flavonoids that are neuroprotective and increase neuroplasticity and cerebral blood flow.

These berries contain flavonoids that are neuroprotective and increase neuroplasticity and cerebral blood flow. Egg yolk. It contains choline, which is an important nutrient needed for the production of acetylcholine, a neurotransmitter that plays an important role in memory.

It contains choline, which is an important nutrient needed for the production of acetylcholine, a neurotransmitter that plays an important role in memory. Fatty fish. Salmon, sardine, and mackerel are good sources of omega-3 fatty acids, which are crucial for brain health.

Leafy greens. Vegetables such as spinach and kale are rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that promote healthy brain function.

Vegetables such as spinach and kale are rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that promote healthy brain function. Tuna. This type of fish contains the amino acid tyrosine, which is important for the production of neurotransmitters in the brain.

This type of fish contains the amino acid tyrosine, which is important for the production of neurotransmitters in the brain. Turmeric. This spice contains curcumin, which has anti-inflammatory effects and can protect the brain from damage.

This spice contains curcumin, which has anti-inflammatory effects and can protect the brain from damage. Ginger. This product also has anti-inflammatory properties and may improve cognitive function.

Ginkgo biloba. This plant is known for its properties that improve memory and cognitive function.

This plant is known for its properties that improve memory and cognitive function. Fermented foods. Studies have shown that foods such as kefir, kombucha, sauerkraut, and yogurt can have a positive effect on brain health.

