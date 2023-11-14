With the onset of cold weather, everyone is actively starting to stock up on sauerkraut. It is not only very healthy but can also be stored for a long time without a refrigerator, which is a significant advantage in the face of possible power outages.

The fermentation method used to make sauerkraut activates lactic acid fermentation, where bacteria absorb carbohydrates. This process saturates the cabbage with nutrients and organic acids, similar to the process of fermenting yogurt. The taste of cabbage becomes sour, and the shelf life can reach several months.

Sauerkraut improves intestinal health and facilitates digestion due to the probiotics produced during fermentation. It also protects against toxins, inflammation, and harmful microorganisms, and the fiber contained in the vegetables effectively prevents constipation.

By maintaining the water-salt balance in the body, sauerkraut is especially beneficial for the liver, reducing the negative effects of alcohol. The content of vitamin C and beneficial bacteria protects against intoxication and promotes better iron absorption.

In addition, probiotics in sauerkraut affect the functioning of the brain and nervous system, improving mood and helping to fight depressive symptoms. Studies have also shown that the state of the gut microbiota can affect the risk of Alzheimer's disease, and probiotics can reduce the likelihood of its development.

In general, sauerkraut has a number of beneficial properties, such as strengthening the immune system, maintaining bone health, and helping with hangovers thanks to the presence of succinic acid.

