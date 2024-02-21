Usually, onion husk is either thrown away or used as fertilizer. Every year, some housewives use it to dye Easter eggs for Easter.

However, few people know that it has a number of health benefits. Therefore, onion husk should not be thrown away.

Unique composition

Often unfairly discarded, onion husk is rich in dietary fiber, promotes digestion and maintains intestinal health. It also contains the flavonoid quercetin, which has powerful antioxidant properties that are beneficial for the cardiovascular system and prevent inflammation.

In addition, the husk contains vitamins A and C, calcium and potassium, which boost immunity, eyesight, bone strength, and maintain water and salt balance.

Antioxidant effect

Due to the content of flavonoids, the husk has high antioxidant properties. These substances neutralize harmful free radicals in the body, reducing oxidation and the risk of developing heart disease and cancer.

Anti-inflammatory effect

Quercetin and other phytocompounds have a pronounced anti-inflammatory effect. Consuming infusions or extracts can help relieve the symptoms of inflammatory diseases, including arthritis and intestinal problems.

