Mandarin fruits are very healthy. They contain a large amount of vitamins, such as B1, B2, B3, B6, and B9, and several minerals, such as magnesium, iron, phosphorus, calcium, potassium, selenium, and zinc. This delicious and flavorful fruit is very important for our body. It would seem that many people throw away the tangerine peel, but doctors claim that it has many health benefits.

What Tangerine Peels Treat

Digestive problems

To address these problems, you should prepare a special powder from tangerine peels, carefully grind them after drying. Add this powder to any food. This simple folk recipe can help fight stomach pain and flatulence.

Sleep problems, physical exhaustion

Take tangerine peels, put them in a bag, and inhale the aroma of citrus for 15 minutes. This aromatherapy can help you not only fall asleep quickly and sleep well but also get rid of headaches.

Fungus

To fix this problem, take a fresh tangerine peel and rub its juice into the affected area twice a day.

Cough

With the help of tangerine peel, you can combat this common cold symptom. Take small pieces of peel, let them dry completely, boil water, and add these peels to it. The remedy should be infused for a week in a dark place. After that, take 20 drops of the liquid with each meal.

Adding half a tangerine peel to a glass of hot water and steeping for one hour and then drinking it can help overcome bronchitis. The remedy should be taken three times a day.

Runny nose

Put the tangerine peel in boiling water and inhale the steam for 10 minutes. However, you should be very careful to avoid burns.

Tachycardia and hypertension

Take a saucepan, pour three liters of water into it, add tangerine peels, boil, and let stand. Take a bath with this liquid.

