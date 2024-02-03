This green, fluffy fruit is not only delicious but also incredibly healthy. Studies have shown that eating kiwi can improve your mood and vitality in just a few days!

Scientists at the University of Otago in New Zealand conducted a study in which people with low vitamin C levels ate two kiwis daily and took a vitamin C supplement or a placebo.

Kiwi is also rich in other vitamins and minerals such as vitamin E, potassium, magnesium, and fiber. It is also a good source of antioxidants, which can help protect your body from damage caused by free radicals.

Those who ate kiwi experienced a significant improvement in mood and vitality after just 4 days! The effect lasted for several weeks, peaking after 14-16 days.

Scientists believe this is due to the high levels of vitamin C, folic acid, and potassium in kiwi. These nutrients play an important role in the brain and nervous system.

Professor Tamlyn Conner, co-author of the study, said: "Our results show that kiwi can be an effective and affordable way to improve mental well-being. It's a good reminder that what we eat can have a big impact on how we feel."

