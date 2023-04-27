Strengthens immunity and protects against infections: scientists have proven the benefits of daily lemon consumption

Many of us don't like lemons because of their sour taste. UaPortal will tell you why lemons are good for you.

Teeth whitening

If you eat 1 lemon slice daily, you can visibly whiten your teeth. Warning: you should not consume more than 1 slice because a large amount of lemon juice damages tooth enamel. People with ulcers and gastrointestinal problems should also refrain from this method.

Hair and nail health

If you add lemon juice to your hair rinse water, it will make your hair shiny and strong, and will also get rid of dandruff. In addition, lemon juice can be used to lubricate the nail plate. This makes them shiny and strong and prevents brittle and peeling nails.

Strengthen the immune system

We all know that lemon is the best medicine for colds. This citrus contains a lot of vitamin C, which strengthens the immune system, eases the course of the disease, and protects the body from harmful bacteria, infections, and viruses. Therefore, lemons are also worth eating to prevent colds.

Improving skin condition

If you eat lemons regularly, your skin will become smoother and lighter. To enhance the effect, use ice cubes with lemon juice instead of face toner.

In addition, the fruit contains plant compounds, namely:

- Citric acid.

- Hesperidin is an antioxidant that can strengthen blood vessels and prevent atherosclerosis.

- Diosmin is an antioxidant that affects blood circulation, and muscle tone, and reduces chronic inflammation in blood vessels.

- Eriocitrin is an antioxidant found in lemon peel and juice.

- D-limonene is found mainly in the peel. It is the main component of lemon essential oils. It is thanks to it that lemon has such a bright aroma. To get the maximum supply of these plant compounds, you should eat the fruit itself.

Contraindications:

People with citrus allergies should not eat lemons. In addition, if you have mouth ulcers or gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), it is better to avoid this citrus - lemon can cause heartburn.

