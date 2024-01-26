Celery is a tasty and healthy vegetable that contains many vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. It has a wide range of medicinal properties that can help prevent and treat many diseases.

Daily video

Celery is a good source of vitamins C and A, which are powerful antioxidants that protect the body from free radicals. Free radicals can damage cells, which can lead to the development of cancer and other diseases. TSN writes about it.

Helps with inflammation

Celery contains flavonoids that have anti-inflammatory properties. Flavonoids can help reduce pain and swelling associated with diseases such as arthritis, gout, and osteoarthritis.

Regulates blood pressure

Celery contains phthalide, which can help lower high blood pressure. Phthalides dilate blood vessels, which improves blood circulation and lowers blood pressure.

Prevents dehydration

Celery is 95% water, so it is a great way to quench your thirst and prevent dehydration.

Improves metabolism and digestion

Celery is high in fiber, which is important for digestive health. Fiber helps regulate digestion and prevents constipation and diarrhea.

Lowers cholesterol

Celery contains dietary fiber, which can help lower bad cholesterol levels in the blood. Bad cholesterol can build up in the arteries and lead to cardiovascular disease.

For men's health

Celery can help treat chronic prostatitis. It also acts as a powerful aphrodisiac.

For fast weight loss

Celery is very low in calories, so it is a good choice for people who want to lose weight.

How to eat celery

Celery can be eaten fresh, fried, and baked. It is great for salads, soups, stews, and other dishes.

Here are some tips on how to use celery:

Add celery stalks to salads, smoothies, and other appetizers.

Use celery as an ingredient in soups, stews, and other hot dishes.

Bake celery as a side dish.

Make celery juices with other vegetables or fruits.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!