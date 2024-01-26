Strengthens the immunity and calms the nervous system: what vegetable should be eaten every day
Celery is a tasty and healthy vegetable that contains many vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. It has a wide range of medicinal properties that can help prevent and treat many diseases.
Celery is a good source of vitamins C and A, which are powerful antioxidants that protect the body from free radicals. Free radicals can damage cells, which can lead to the development of cancer and other diseases. TSN writes about it.
Helps with inflammation
Celery contains flavonoids that have anti-inflammatory properties. Flavonoids can help reduce pain and swelling associated with diseases such as arthritis, gout, and osteoarthritis.
Regulates blood pressure
Celery contains phthalide, which can help lower high blood pressure. Phthalides dilate blood vessels, which improves blood circulation and lowers blood pressure.
Prevents dehydration
Celery is 95% water, so it is a great way to quench your thirst and prevent dehydration.
Improves metabolism and digestion
Celery is high in fiber, which is important for digestive health. Fiber helps regulate digestion and prevents constipation and diarrhea.
Lowers cholesterol
Celery contains dietary fiber, which can help lower bad cholesterol levels in the blood. Bad cholesterol can build up in the arteries and lead to cardiovascular disease.
For men's health
Celery can help treat chronic prostatitis. It also acts as a powerful aphrodisiac.
For fast weight loss
Celery is very low in calories, so it is a good choice for people who want to lose weight.
How to eat celery
Celery can be eaten fresh, fried, and baked. It is great for salads, soups, stews, and other dishes.
Here are some tips on how to use celery:
- Add celery stalks to salads, smoothies, and other appetizers.
- Use celery as an ingredient in soups, stews, and other hot dishes.
- Bake celery as a side dish.
- Make celery juices with other vegetables or fruits.
