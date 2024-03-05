Strengthens the immune system and improves memory: why you should eat cinnamon regularly

We are used to seeing cinnamon ground, but it is the bark of a tree. The birthplace of this popular spice is Sri Lanka, where it is still cultivated. Rich in vitamins A, C, E, K, B, and minerals, cinnamon has healing properties for our health.

Daily video

Thanks to its antioxidants, it helps with type II diabetes, strengthens the immune system, improves memory, and acts as an antibiotic. This spice also promotes rapid weight loss, as it can accelerate metabolism. TSN writes about this.

Let's find out why doctors recommend eating cinnamon and what it treats.

Cinnamon's medicinal properties and use

Cinnamon contains potassium, iron, copper, selenium, zinc, and manganese, so it has anti-inflammatory and hemostatic effects.

For colds. A mixture of honey and cinnamon is an effective remedy for the flu, boosts immunity, fights viruses, and relieves headaches. Mix 1⁄4 tsp of cinnamon and 1 tbsp of honey, consume 3 times a day.

Antiseptic. In the past, cinnamon was used to treat wounds because it prevents infections and promotes skin healing.

It treats cancer and cardiovascular diseases. Cinnamon is toxic to cancer cells and lowers cholesterol levels, preventing blood clots.

It improves intestinal function, eliminates flatulence and stomach pain.

For women during PMS and menopause. Helps with pain, and weakness due to chromium, manganese, and calcium.

Actively burns calories. 1 tsp reduces sugar in food by 30%. It can be added to cereals, smoothies, and slimming teas.

Contraindications to the use of cinnamon

Do not use it during pregnancy due to the risk of uterine contractions. And also in case of low blood clotting and high blood pressure, as cinnamon thins it. The daily allowance is up to 6 g, and in large doses, the spice is toxic.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!