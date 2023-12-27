Strengthens the immune system and improves skin elasticity: why you should regularly consume bone broth

Bone broth is not just a delicious dish, but also a storehouse of nutrients. It contains collagen, glycine, glucosamine and chondroitin, as well as other minerals and trace elements.

TSN writes about it.

Useful properties of bone broth

Strengthens bones and joints. Collagen is a protein that is responsible for the elasticity and strength of connective tissue, including bones and joints. Bone broth is a rich source of collagen, so it helps maintain healthy bones and joints.

Improves the condition of skin, hair and nails. Collagen is also essential for healthy skin, hair, and nails. Bone broth can help improve the condition of these tissues.

Strengthens the immune system. Glycine is an amino acid that has anti-inflammatory and immunomodulatory properties. Bone broth is a rich source of glycine, so it can help strengthen the immune system.

Reduces inflammation. Glucosamine and chondroitin are substances that help reduce inflammation in the joints. Bone broth is a rich source of these substances, so it can help people with rheumatoid arthritis and other joint diseases.

Improves sleep quality. Glycine also contributes to better sleep. Bone broth can help people who suffer from insomnia or other sleep disorders.

Relieves pain. Glycine also has analgesic properties. Bone broth can help reduce muscle, joint, and head pain.

Increases metabolism. Glycine can help increase metabolism. Bone broth can help people who want to lose weight or maintain a healthy weight.

