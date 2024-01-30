BLOG

The love for salo has been passed down to us from our distant ancestors and enabled them to survive in those distant times.

Later on, borsch and dumplings appeared, but lard was the first.

And although many peoples of the world love lard, we love it the most, because we invented Lard Day and this day has come today.

LARD IS A PRODUCT OF LONG-LIVERS

We have heard many times that the Mediterranean diet is one of the healthiest. It is made so by its high content of healthy fats (40-50% of all daily calories), of which saturated fats are 8%, monounsaturated fats are 15-25%, and omega-3.

There are also seasonal fresh vegetables, fruits, herbs, grains, and legumes.

But today we are talking about fats.

And so. The basis of the Mediterranean diet's fats is olive oil. The beneficial properties of olive oil are mainly due to oleic fatty acid, which has anti-inflammatory properties.

Lard contains up to 45% oleic acid (up to 64% in olive oil).

This is a fat that is practically not oxidized, and since it is part of cell membranes, they remain healthy longer, cells and tissues, organs age more slowly and wear out more slowly.

Oleic acid does NOT affect blood cholesterol levels, i.e. it has low atherogenicity.

In addition, this fat can withstand more heat without the formation of harmful compounds due to the destruction of fatty acids.

Lard, getting into the 12 duodenum, promotes the formation of bile (has choleretic properties) and is useful in case of gallbladder hypotension.

It also has a choleretic effect (choleretic properties), so if you eat infrequently, chew a small piece of bacon to prevent stagnation in the gallbladder.

Lard is good for the liver, helping to cleanse its cells from bile stagnation.

By the way, in the morning, even in healthy people, bile is oversaturated with cholesterol and has lithogenic properties (i.e., it tends to form stones), so it's good to eat a small piece of bacon for breakfast.

Lard gives you a feeling of long-lasting satiety. Now it is clear why our grandparents always took bread and lard with them when they went to work in the morning.

Lard, as well as olive oil, contains very little "inflammatory" linoleic acid, which is abundant in vegetable oils that oxidize quickly (sunflower, grape seed, poppy, corn, walnut, etc.). So do not rush to cover everything with oils.

Lard contains arachidonic acid (a beneficial omega-6), which is part of cell membranes and is necessary for the functioning of heart muscle enzymes.

It removes radionuclides.

Scientists around the world have now recognized that the greatest anti-cholesterol epic has done much harm to humanity.

A good example of good health and lard consumption is the Norwegians.

BUT.

Now you may want to cut yourself a bigger piece of lard because there are so many benefits.

Take your time, read on:)

Lard is a high-calorie product, so if you expect to get healthy, but after lard, you eat cookies, buns, and sweets, you will gain weight twice as fast.

Or if you sit around and eat bacon, don't expect miracles either.

AND ONE MORE THING.

Fat should be in the diet but without excesses. Because too much fat can have a bad effect on the pancreas and provoke the release of stones from the gallbladder in case of gallstone disease.

SO HOW MUCH?

As a medicine, to reveal all the beneficial properties, a third or half of a matchbox, you can take it on an empty stomach.

OR you can take it with borscht, a piece of coarsely ground bread and garlic - this is one of the best and healthiest combinations.

