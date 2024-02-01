Ukrainian authentic dinner: recipe for Chumak millet porridge with porcini mushrooms

Chumak millet porridge with bacon and porcini mushrooms is a delicious and nutritious dish that was popular among the Chumaks who roamed the steppes of Ukraine. It is made from simple and affordable ingredients, but has a unique taste and flavor. This authentic dish is worth bringing back to the modern Ukrainian table. The recipe was shared by the Shuba portal.

Ingredients:

Millet - 200 g

Porcini mushrooms - 300 g

Lard - 100 g

Onion - 1 pc.

Butter - 10 g

Salt

Ground black pepper

Dill - 2 sprigs

Mint - 10 g

Preparation:

Rinse the millet in warm water, pour boiling water and leave for 15 minutes to prevent it from being bitter. Cut the bacon into small cubes and fry until golden brown. Peel, rinse, pour boiling water over the mushrooms and cut them into pieces. Add to the bacon and fry until tender, about 10 minutes. Chop the onion and fry with the mushrooms until golden brown. Rinse millet until transparent, add to a deep frying pan, pour boiling water in a ratio of 1:1.5, salt and pepper. Bring to a boil and cook over medium heat until half cooked, 10 minutes. Add the mushroom fry to the porridge, stir and bake in the oven at 180 degrees Celsius for 30 minutes. Sprinkle the porridge with chopped dill and mint before serving.

