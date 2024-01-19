A powerful magnetic storm has hit: what not to do

On Friday, January 19, the Earth was covered by a powerful magnetic storm of red level. The strength of geomagnetic storms reaches 5 points out of 9 possible.

As Meteoagent reports, already from January 20 there should be a period of calm, which will stretch until the end of the month. However, this is only a preliminary forecast of magnetic storms for January 2024, it may change depending on the behavior of the Sun.

Schedule of magnetic storms for January:

What is forbidden during magnetic storms:

Weather-dependent and people with chronic diseases during geomagnetic storms should not subject themselves to excessive physical exertion, as they can have a devastating effect on the cardiovascular system. It is better to postpone long hikes, bicycle trips and exercises associated with increased load.

During magnetic storms should not consume alcohol, fatty foods, coffee and strong black tea. In any case, it is impossible to worry excessively.

Recall, when seasonal migrations of birds and other animals take place, they are oriented with the help of the geomagnetic field. However, coronal mass ejections on the Sun regularly provoke magnetic storms on Earth, which can temporarily disrupt the navigation process of birds in long-distance flights.

