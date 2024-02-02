A bizarre deep-sea creature that has been hunting in the dark for 300 million years has been captured (photos and video)

A new species of alien-like creature has been discovered 600 meters underwater off the coast of the Bahamas. This giant deep-sea isopod, named Booralana nickorum, is a cousin of beloved land beetles and plays a similar ecological role in the nutrient cycle, making it an important part of the ecosystem.

The creature has a transparent body and large eyes that help it search for prey in the dark. It feeds on sea cucumbers, sponges, and nematodes, as well as any organic debris that falls to the ocean floor from above, IFLScience writes.

Booralana nickorum reaches 4 to 6 centimeters in length, making it larger than other species in its genus, most of which are less than 3 centimeters.

Scientists discovered the new isopod during a 2019 expedition using eel traps and light traps.

