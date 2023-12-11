Coco Chanel changed the standards by making black popular among women in the 1930s. She taught them how to wear black, breaking the stereotype that black is the color of mourning.

Although the little black dress has become a symbol of style, many women now have a lot of black things in their wardrobe, which can make their looks monotonous and boring.

As a substitute for black, designers advise considering a chocolate shade. It will not only successfully replace black, but also add warmth and luxury to your look. Chocolate color is associated with mystery, stability, confidence and reliability. This shade is harmoniously combined with most colors, but looks a little softer and calmer than black.

When combined with neutral shades such as black, beige, and gray, it creates elegant looks. Chocolate color can also be stylishly combined with red shades, hot oranges and yellows. It also looks great with light blue, terracotta, or green, adding contrast and attracting attention. You can also experiment with metallic shades, such as silver, gold, or copper, which are in perfect harmony with warm chocolate and add style and originality to the look.

