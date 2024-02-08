A new study has found that closing the toilet lid while flushing does not have a significant impact on preventing the spread of viral particles.

"Closing toilet lids does not have a significant impact on preventing the spread of viral particles," says Charles Gerba, a professor of virology at the University of Arizona and author of the study.

This study contradicts the popular belief that closing the toilet lid can help prevent the spread of disease, IFLScience writes.

"Our study emphasizes the importance of regular disinfection of toilets to reduce infection and prevent the spread of viruses," Gerba added.

The study found that viral particles can spread up to 2 meters when flushing a toilet with an open lid.

"If you want to minimize the risk of infection, it is important to disinfect the toilet at least once a day," Gerba recommended.

He added that cleaning the toilet with disinfectant and a brush reduces contamination by 99.99%.

