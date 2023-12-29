Minestrone is a traditional Italian soup made from a variety of vegetables, such as carrots, celery, onions, potatoes, beans, tomatoes, and herbs. It is not only tasty and satisfying but also very healthy.

Daily video

Dan Buettner, an American researcher at National Geographic, holder of three Guinness World Records in endurance cycling and New York Times bestselling author on longevity, says that in order to live a long life, you need to eat a healthy breakfast. Namely, eat a bowl of hot vegetable minestrone every day.

Read also: How to make a healthy pizza without an oven in 20 minutes: a simple recipe

What are the benefits of vegetable soup?

Minestrone contains a lot of vegetable fiber, which is essential for the normal functioning of the digestive system. It also contains a lot of vitamins and minerals that are important for the health of the whole body.

Vegetable soup is a great source of fiber that helps:

Strengthen the digestive system

Lower cholesterol levels

Reduce the risk of developing cardiovascular disease

Reduce the risk of developing certain types of cancer

Strengthen the immune system

Vegetable soup is also a good source of vitamins and minerals, such as:

B vitamins: important for energy metabolism, as well as nervous system and skin

Vitamin C: important for the immune system, as well as skin health and wound healing

Vitamin A: important for vision, as well as skin health and the immune system

Potassium: important for blood pressure regulation

Magnesium: important for the heart, as well as nervous system and muscle health

How to cook minestrone

The recipe for minestrone can be different, but it is always based on vegetables. Here is one of the variations of this soup:

Ingredients:

1 onion

2 carrots

2 stalks of celery

1 potato

1 can of canned beans

1 can of canned tomatoes

1 liter of vegetable broth

salt and pepper to taste

Preparation:

Cut the onion, carrot and celery into small cubes. Cut the potatoes into medium-sized cubes. Heat the olive oil in a large saucepan and sauté the onion, carrot and celery until soft. Add the potatoes, beans, tomatoes, and broth. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat and simmer for 20-25 minutes or until the potatoes are tender. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Minestrone can be served with croutons, grated cheese or sour cream.

Tips for making minestrone

You can use any vegetables you like to make minestrone. For example, you can add cabbage, zucchini, eggplant, bell peppers, or green beans.

If you want the soup to be richer, you can add meat or poultry to it.

To make the soup more flavorful, you can add bay leaf, oregano, or basil.

Minestrone can be prepared in advance and stored in the refrigerator or freezer.

We remind you that UAportal has collected three best recipes for chicken barbecue marinade that will be enjoyed by everyone.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!