Scientists say that in the Stone Age people brought up children better

When we think of our ancestors, we might think that their parenting style and methods were far from ideal. However, modern research shows that they were in some ways better than modern parents.

A new study from the University of Cambridge reveals surprising facts about child-rearing in ancient times. This data sheds new light on current methods of caring for young children, showing that ancient societies had better approaches to childrearing than we might have thought. This is reported by the website mjakmama24.pl.

The study focused on analyzing the behavior of the semi-nomadic Mbendjele Bayaka tribe in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Compared to modern kindergartens and nurseries, where one caregiver looks after many children, ancient societies had a more individualized and involved approach.

Research indicates that up to 10 different people a day took care of babies, giving them almost constant attention and closeness. Physical skin-to-skin contact proved to be key, contributing to the child's emotional and physical development. In a system where several people took care of the child, the mother had more time for rest and other responsibilities.

Compared to developed countries, where children spend less time in close contact with their caregivers, the study points to the effectiveness of ancient methods of care. Modern childcare systems, which are focused on parents returning to work, do not always provide the most effective care for babies.

Drs. Nikhil Choudhary and Annie Swainpaul, authors of the study, believe that hunter-gatherer traditions can provide important guidance on the natural needs of children and their mothers, which have evolved over time. They note that community support in childrearing not only reduces the risk of neglect, but also gives children a sense of security and belonging.

