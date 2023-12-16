Experts from the US National Bureau of Economic Research conducted an extensive analysis of data on children aged six to 15, focusing on their abilities and activity levels.

The results of the study, published in the bureau's materials, reveal that children born in September exhibit significantly higher levels of success both in school and later in life.

The study revealed that children born in August exhibit the lowest level of academic performance and achieve lower grades compared to their peers. Conversely, those born in September consistently attain the highest grades and excel in school.

Experts attribute this trend to a significant advantage for children starting school at the age of six in the United States. September-born children enjoy a slight edge over their classmates born earlier in the year.

A crucial detail is that even a few months' age difference can significantly impact educational development, leading to noticeable disparities in children's performance. Notably, statistics indicate that children born in September are more likely to gain admission to prestigious higher education institutions.

An intriguing discovery is the observation that in Florida, children born in September are less prone to committing crimes during adolescence. These findings underscore the exceptional success and distinct qualities associated with September-born individuals.

