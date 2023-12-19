Scientists discover shocking details about the death of a shaman who died 9,000 years ago (photo)

An archaeological discovery in Bad Durrenberg, Germany, has helped scientists better understand the lives of women shamans in the Mesolithic period.

In 1934, during construction work in the spa gardens of Bad Durrenberg, the remains of a woman who died about 9,000 years ago were discovered. She was buried in a sitting position, with the remains of a baby at her feet. Many artifacts were also found in the grave, indicating that the woman was an important figure in her society, Live Science writes.

At first, scientists assumed that the woman was a shaman. However, they were unable to determine who the baby buried next to her was and details about her identity.

In 2023, scientists from Germany conducted a genetic study of the remains of the woman and the child. The results showed that the woman and the child were fourth- or fifth-degree relatives.

The study also showed that the woman had a relatively dark complexion, dark straight hair, and blue eyes. This combination was quite common among hunter-gatherers from Western Europe.

Genetic research has also allowed scientists to better understand the life of a female shaman. They found that she had an abnormality in her spine that could have led to nystagmus, or involuntary movement of the eyeballs. This unusual feature could have been perceived as miraculous, and if it was introduced intentionally, it could have enhanced or even justified her role as a shaman.

This study provides a new perspective on the lives of women shamans in the Mesolithic. It shows that they were important members of their society and that their role was more complex than previously thought.

