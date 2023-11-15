Scientists predict when the world will face maximum solar activity

The solar maximum, which usually occurs every 11 years, will come earlier than expected and will be stronger than scientists predicted.

Daily video

This can have a significant impact on Earth, including an increase in the northern lights, power surges in electrical grids, and problems with satellites, Science Alert reports.

According to NASA and the US National Center for Atmospheric Research, the peak of solar cycle 25 will occur in mid-to-late 2024, and the number of sunspots will be twice as high as official forecasts. This means that the Sun will be more active than usual.

Read also: Scientists have modeled a black hole simulation in the laboratory: what they learned

Solar activity manifests itself in a variety of forms, including sunspots, flares, and explosions.

Sunspots are dark areas on the surface of the Sun that result from magnetic storms. Solar flares are powerful bursts of radiation that can cause interference with radio and GPS communications. Explosions are ejections of material from the Sun that can damage satellites and astronauts.

Solar activity can have a significant impact on the Earth. For example, an increase in the northern lights can lead to the fact that they can be observed in more southern latitudes. Power surges in electrical networks can cause blackouts. Problems with satellites can lead to interference with communications and navigation.

Scientists are working to develop methods to protect against the effects of solar activity. For example, electrical grids can be designed to be less susceptible to power surges. Satellites can be designed to better survive space weather.

As a reminder, in 2022, a group of astronomers studied the trajectory of a white dwarf star and concluded that it would soon cause chaos in our solar system. According to new calculations, the collision will occur in about 29 thousand years and its consequences could be catastrophic.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!