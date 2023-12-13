Scientists say what will happen to dogs if humans disappear

For many of us, dogs are loyal friends and family members. They are always happy to see us, ready for games and adventures. But what would happen to our dogs if we suddenly disappeared? Could they manage without us - scientists have been trying to find answers to these questions.

Dogs are the most successful domesticated species on Earth. For thousands of years, they have been evolving under our watchful eye. More recently, selective breeding has led to human-driven diversity, resulting in unique breeds ranging from the tall Great Dane to the tiny Chihuahua, Science Alert writes.

It is noted that in search of the perfect canine companion, humanity has created more than 400 modern dog breeds with a unique combination of physical and behavioral traits. Initially, dogs were bred primarily for functional roles that benefited us.

Which dogs can survive without humans

Most of the world's dogs are free-ranging and common in Europe, Africa, and Asia. Although these dogs are not domesticated in the traditional sense, they still coexist with humans.

Of course, without humans, these dogs would be at a disadvantage. Breeds that are heavily dependent on us for basic needs, such as food, shelter, and health care, would not do well.

But some dogs, such as herding breeds, have a better chance of survival. They have strong survival and adaptation instincts, as well as the ability to hunt and gather on their own.

Dogs will return to a wild lifestyle

Without humans, natural selection would quickly take over. Dogs lacking basic survival traits would gradually decline.

Eventually, another type of dog would emerge, shaped by health and behavioral success rather than human desires.

These dogs are usually of medium size, with a balanced build, short hair of different colors, and upright ears and tails.

In the long run, dogs will return to the wild canine lifestyle. These "newly feral" dogs will likely engage in social and dietary behaviors similar to those of their current wild counterparts, such as Australian dingoes.

What makes a good life for dogs

When we think about a possible future without dogs, an important question arises: are our actions toward dogs sustainable, in their best interests, and in line with their nature?

By considering how dogs might live without us, we may be able to find ways to improve their lives with us.

How we can help our dogs

Here are some tips on how we can help our dogs live happier and healthier lives:

Give your dogs more freedom. Allow them to choose which direction to go, or let them take their time sniffing the tree.

Don't buy dogs with health problems. Research breeds before choosing a dog, and choose a healthy dog from a responsible breeder.

Spay or neuter your dogs. This will help prevent unwanted reproduction and improve your dogs' health.

Give your dogs plenty of exercise. Dogs need daily exercise to stay healthy and happy.

Feed your dogs healthy food. Use a high quality dog food that meets your dog's needs.

If we take care of our dogs and provide them with the best life possible, we can help them survive.

