Scientists tell why you shouldn't eat bread hot

Freshly baked bread has a wonderful aroma and beckons you to eat it right away, hot. However, it's better to wait until it cools down. UaPortal has figured out why it's better to do this.

The fermentation process continues in hot bread

Most types of bread contain yeast, which remains active for another 6-7 hours after baking. Once in the stomach in an active state, they irritate the mucous membrane and increase acidity, which can lead to ulcers and gastritis.

Too sticky consistency

Hot bread is crispy on the outside and sticky on the inside. Glutinous dough forms lumps that, when ingested into the gastrointestinal tract, lead to discomfort and bloating. The consistency of glutinous dough is so dense that it is difficult for the stomach to digest.

If you regularly experience discomfort after eating yeast bread, you should find an alternative. For example, yeast-free bread that does not ferment can be eaten even when warm. It is also healthier because it is made from whole grains. And remember: bread and pastries are high-calorie foods, so uncontrolled consumption can lead to weight gain.

Note: The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical or health advice. Always consult your doctor or other qualified professional for any health questions you may have.

