Microplastics are becoming a growing threat to our health, getting into all aspects of our environment, including water. However, scientists at Guangzhou Medical University and Jinan University in China have found an easy way to filter this plastic out of drinking water using a regular kettle and water filter.

Microplastics, particles of plastic less than 5 millimeters long, can cause serious health consequences, including affecting the reproductive system and increasing the risk of cancer. They can also carry toxins, which makes the situation worse, according to Newsweek.

In a study published in the journal Environmental Science and Technology Letters, scientists have shown that when water is boiled in a kettle, a chalky coating is formed that encapsulates microplastics. After that, by pouring water through a filter, you can separate the plastic from the rest of the liquid.

This method is capable of removing up to 90% of microplastics from water, making it a simple and effective way to combat this serious pollution.

This discovery shows that even the simplest kitchen appliances can make a big difference in solving environmental problems, helping us to protect our health and the environment.

