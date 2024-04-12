Scientists have explained why animals have different pupil shapes

The shape of the pupil in animals is related to their lifestyle and habitat. Researchers from the University of California at Berkeley studied the shape of pupils in land animals and found three main types.

As CURIOUS reports, round pupils are found in animals that hunt long distances, such as tigers and lions. Vertical slits are characteristic of predators that lie in wait for prey, such as cats and dogs. Horizontal pupils are characteristic of nocturnal animals such as lemurs and opossums.

Scientists explain that round pupils give animals the ability to see clearly at long distances, which is important for hunting prey. Vertical slits allow animals to see better in low light conditions and also give them a wider field of vision, which is important for detecting prey. Horizontal pupils help animals see in the dark, and also allow them to better see obstacles in their path.

The researchers also found that an animal's height can affect the shape of its pupil. Animals that live on the ground tend to have vertical or horizontal pupils, while animals that live in trees tend to have round pupils.

There is one exception to these rules: the mongoose. This animal has horizontal pupils, although it leads a predatory lifestyle and hunts during the day. Scientists believe that mongooses may use the blur as a cue to determine the distance to prey.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!