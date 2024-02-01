Scientists have discovered new dangers from smoking e-cigarettes

Vaping can cause a wide range of adverse health effects, including headaches, anxiety, coughing, heart palpitations and elevated heart rate.

These findings were reported in a new study published in the Journal of Public Health. Researchers surveyed 4,695 current and former e-cigarette users and found that 78.9 percent of them reported adverse health effects within six hours of vaping, Newsweek writes.

The most commonly reported symptoms were headache, anxiety and coughing. About 1 in 8 reported heart palpitations, and 1 in 5 reported a significantly higher heart rate.

The study authors note that because of the nature of the study, they cannot state for certain whether e-cigarettes themselves caused these effects. However, they say the study is an important look at the potential side effects of vaping.

"Health care providers should be aware of these potential adverse events when assessing patient symptoms and should advise patients who use e-cigarettes to consider discontinuing or reducing e-cigarette use," the authors of the research paper write.

"More research is needed to inform regulatory guidance that discourages or prohibits the use of products with characteristics that increase the risk of side effects," the scientists added.

The findings raise serious concerns about the health effects of e-cigarettes. While vaping is often seen as a safer alternative to smoking, that doesn't mean it doesn't have risks.

Researchers have previously found that smoking causes the brain to shrink.

