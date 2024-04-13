Scientists have found that the presence of a cat increases the likelihood of developing schizophrenia

Scientists have been studying the complex relationship between humans and cats for thousands of years. These animals, on the one hand, have become cute pets, and on the other hand, they are shrouded in mystery. A recently published study sheds new light on this mystery, revealing an unexpected link between the presence of a cat in the home and a person's risk of developing schizophrenia.

A team of researchers from the Queensland Mental Health Research Center analyzed 17 studies published over 44 years in 11 countries. The results of their work, presented in the journal Schizophrenia Bulletin, indicate an interesting correlation: living together with a cat can increase the likelihood of developing disorders related to schizophrenia. Science Alert writes about it.

One of the co-authors of the study, psychiatrist John McGrath, recalls the first references to the connection between cats and schizophrenia, which appeared as early as 1995. Then scientists assumed that the cause could be the influence of the parasite Toxoplasma gondii, which can be transmitted through undercooked meat, dirty water, bites of infected cats or their feces.

Statistics show that as many as 40 million people in the United States may be infected with this parasite, usually without symptoms. T. gondii has been associated with personality changes, psychotic symptoms, and some neurological disorders, including schizophrenia. However, there is currently no evidence that the parasite causes these changes or can be transmitted from cats to humans.

An analysis of 17 studies by McGrath and his colleagues found "a significant association between cat ownership in a broad sense and an increased risk of schizophrenia-related disorders." The authors of the study emphasize that people who were in contact with cats were twice as likely to develop schizophrenia.

It is important to note that 15 of the 17 studies were retrospective, meaning they cannot prove a causal relationship. In addition, they did not always take into account other factors that could affect the result. Additionally, some studies were of low quality and their results were inconsistent. For example, one study found no association between owning a cat before age 13 and the development of schizophrenia but found an association between owning a cat between ages 9 and 12 and an increased risk of the disorder.

Another study, which included people with and without mental disorders, showed an association between cat bites and higher scores on tests measuring certain psychological distress.

Based on these data, scientists conclude that the connection between owning a cat and disorders related to schizophrenia still exists. However, more research is needed to definitively understand this complex situation.

