A recent study conducted at the University of Southern California (USC), Yale School of Medicine, and the AIRC Institute of Molecular Oncology in Italy has found that following a fasting-style diet may have a number of health benefits.

The study showed that this diet, known as fasting simulation, helps reduce the risk of disease and slow down the aging process of cells, sciencealert writes.

A diet that mimics fasting involves reducing food intake to only a certain amount of vegetable soups, energy bars, chips, tea, vitamins, and mineral supplements for five days. This strategy provides the body with a low-calorie but nutritious diet high in unsaturated fats.

Study participants who participated in the diet cycles showed reduced insulin resistance, reduced liver fat, and signs of immune system aging. This contributed to a decrease in the biological age and the total number of diseases of the participants.

Gerontologist Valter Longo of USC noted that the participants who followed the diet were 2.5 years younger in terms of average biological age compared to the other groups. Importantly, the health gains were not associated with significant weight loss, suggesting potential other mechanisms of benefit from this diet.

This study emphasizes the importance of a fasting-mimicking diet as a way to improve health and slow cellular aging. Its results were published in Nature Communications and may serve as an incentive to recommend this strategy as part of a healthy lifestyle.

Note that it is important to consult a doctor or healthcare professional before making sudden changes to your diet.

