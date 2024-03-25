Scientists from Hungary and the United States have discovered that dogs have cognitive abilities that were not previously attributed to them. The experiment, conducted by a team of researchers led by Marianne Boros of Eötvös Loránd University in Budapest, examined the brain response of 27 dogs to familiar and unfamiliar words. The dog owners said the phrase "Charlie, look, a ball!" while holding a toy. Sometimes the toy matched the word, and sometimes it did not.

Daily video

The study, published in the journal Science New, suggests that dogs not only understand words, but can also form mental concepts and experience surprise.

Using electrodes attached to dogs' heads, researchers found that dogs reacted with surprise when they saw an unexpected toy. This reaction, known as the N400 effect, had previously only been observed in humans.

Ellen Lau, a neuroscientist at the University of Maryland, explains: "This study provides new insight into how animals perceive language. Previous research has hinted that dogs understand words, but this offers a deeper understanding of their cognitive abilities."

Read also: Scientists say which birds organize funerals for deceased relatives

The results of the study indicate that dogs have a more advanced level of understanding of human language than previously thought. Their ability to form mental concepts and experience surprise suggests that they understand more than just words and can use this information to make predictions and expectations.

This study opens the door for further research into the cognitive abilities of dogs and other animals. Perhaps one day we will be able to better communicate with our four-legged friends and understand their thoughts and feelings.

As a reminder, human activity can lead to the complete extinction of magpies.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!