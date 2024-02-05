The cleaner explained how to clean the oven to a shine on the cheap: You only need one ingredient

Ovens get dirty quickly. If you neglect cleaning, they can start to emit odors and excessive smoke during use.

Cleaning enthusiasts advise using lemon to remove all dirt. This is reported by Express.co.uk.

Place the sliced lemons in an ovenproof dish and pour water over them. After that, put the mold in the oven and turn on the stove.

Lemons are very useful for cleaning due to their high citric acid content, which makes them antibacterial and antiseptic fruits. These properties are suitable for breaking down stubborn dirt and other food residues.

You can also use baking soda. It is enough to sprinkle baking soda on contaminated areas and wipe with a cut lemon.

Earlier, UAportal wrote about various natural methods that allow you to flavor your kitchen quickly, efficiently and with a minimum of products after frying or cooking. After all, these persistent odors can linger for a long time.

