The cleaner named the best way to clean the shower head from limescale

Limescale is a common problem in the bathroom, and it accumulates around the taps and shower heads. However, there is a way to quickly get rid of this problem.

Sarah Dempsey, a cleaning expert, recommends using white vinegar. The liquid easily dissolves plaque, according to Express.co.uk.

Remove the shower head from the attached hose and set aside the small rubber washer on the side so you don't lose it. Put the nozzle in a bucket or large plastic container and pour white vinegar over it.

Leave it to soak for about 30 minutes or longer. If the shower head is made of brass, do not leave it in the vinegar solution for more than 30 minutes to avoid damage.

Afterwards, rinse well with water and scrub with a toothbrush to remove any deposits. Wipe the shower head with a clean, dry microfiber cloth.

Reconnect the hose to the shower head and then turn on the shower. This will rinse away any remaining limescale and leave the shower head sparkling clean.

