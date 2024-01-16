Everyone wants to be healthy and strong, especially in the cold season when the risk of getting sick is much higher. Of course, there are many vitamins and drugs to support immunity and prevent various diseases. However, there is another way to improve your health: to make tea according to a folk recipe.

TSN writes about it.

This drink has many beneficial properties, it helps the body fight viruses and diseases, as well as cleanses it of toxins, toxins, and pathogenic bacteria.

Ingredients

0.5 tablespoon of ginger

0.5 tablespoon of cinnamon

1/6 teaspoon of turmeric

1 pinch of cardamom

0.5 liters of water

1 teaspoon of honey

Method of preparation

Pour water into a saucepan and bring to a boil. When the water boils, reduce the heat and add cinnamon and ginger. Then add turmeric and cardamom and mix well. Boil the mixture over low heat for about ten minutes. Then remove Remove the pan from the heat and add honey.

This tea can be drunk every morning, it will help you feel cheerful and energetic and protect you from colds and viral diseases.

Useful properties of ingredients

Ginger has anti-inflammatory, analgesic, and antiemetic properties. It also helps with colds and flu.

Turmeric has antibacterial, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It helps to strengthen the immune system and protect against cancer.

Cinnamon has antimicrobial, antifungal and antioxidant properties. It also helps regulate blood sugar levels.

Cardamom has antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It also helps to lower blood cholesterol levels.

Honey has antibacterial, antifungal and antioxidant properties. It also helps to strengthen the immune system and improve brain function.

