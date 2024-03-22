Princess Kate Middleton of Wales has made an official statement about her condition amid rumors of her disappearance. She shared that she had been diagnosed with cancer.

Daily video

Middleton told about it in a video on the official page of the Prince and Princess of Wales on the social network X (formerly Twitter). The princess said that she was already undergoing chemotherapy.

She also did not hide the fact that the diagnosis was a "huge shock" for her. Middleton and her husband, Prince William, are doing everything they can to "comprehend and cope with it."

After the surgery she underwent, she needed time to recover and begin cancer treatment. She also needed time to explain this to her children, George, Charlotte and Louis.

"I told them that I am healthy and getting stronger every day by focusing on what will help me heal in mind, body and spirit," she said.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!