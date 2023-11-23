Pumpkin seeds and yogurt: 7 sleep-enhancing products

How to get rid of insomnia as an adult? Aside from correcting flawed habits, there is another key aspect to reconsider - your diet. There are foods that promote better sleep. TSN has named 7 of the best of them:

Cherries

Contains melatonin, a natural hormone that regulates circadian rhythm. Cherry juice has been proven effective in improving sleep quality.

Kiwis

Regular consumption of kiwi has led to improved sleep in those who had trouble sleeping.

Peanuts

Contains tryptophan, which promotes the sleep cycle. Other foods with tryptophan are turkey, milk and eggs.

Salmon

Enriched with omega-3 acids, salmon has a positive effect on sleep regulation.

Mushrooms

Contains vitamin D, which can improve the quality of sleep.

Yogurt

Alpha-lactalbumin, a protein in yogurt, can reduce sleepiness and increase alertness.

Pumpkin seeds

The high magnesium content in pumpkin seeds helps prolong sleep duration and feelings of restfulness.

