Pumpkin seeds and yogurt: 7 sleep-enhancing products
How to get rid of insomnia as an adult? Aside from correcting flawed habits, there is another key aspect to reconsider - your diet. There are foods that promote better sleep. TSN has named 7 of the best of them:
Cherries
Contains melatonin, a natural hormone that regulates circadian rhythm. Cherry juice has been proven effective in improving sleep quality.
Kiwis
Regular consumption of kiwi has led to improved sleep in those who had trouble sleeping.
Peanuts
Contains tryptophan, which promotes the sleep cycle. Other foods with tryptophan are turkey, milk and eggs.
Salmon
Enriched with omega-3 acids, salmon has a positive effect on sleep regulation.
Read also: Green tea for weight loss - tips from doctors
Mushrooms
Contains vitamin D, which can improve the quality of sleep.
Yogurt
Alpha-lactalbumin, a protein in yogurt, can reduce sleepiness and increase alertness.
Pumpkin seeds
The high magnesium content in pumpkin seeds helps prolong sleep duration and feelings of restfulness.
Recall, we have already written what fruits strengthen the immune system.
Want to receive the most relevant news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel!